Patralekhaa plays aspiring actress in 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Patralekhaa is all set to essay the role of an actress in the upcoming series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", and is awaiting the response of her fans to her role.

"I am playing the character of Laila who is aspiring to be an actress. Laila can go to any extent to hide her weaknesses. So, I am extremely excited to see how my character will attract the audience," she says.