Patricia Clarkson, Nathalie Emmanuel to star in spy series 'Gray'

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Patricia Clarkson, widely known for shows like 'Six Feet Under' and 'Sharp Objects', and 'Game of Thrones' fame Nathalie Emmanuel, are set to feature in the upcoming spy series 'Gray'.



As per Variety, AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford's independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed up for 'Gray', based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci.

Under the terms of their agreement, AGC will distribute the series in the US, represented by CAA, and Lionsgate Television will handle international distribution rights.

'Gray', which is written by John McLaughlin, will be directed by Ruba Nadda, who previously worked with Clarkson on the film 'Cairo Time'.

In 'Gray', Clarkson will play CIA spy Cornelia Gray, who is coming in from the cold after 20 years in hiding, dodging the government agents who suspected her of being a traitor. She returns to her old life just as it is discovered that there is a new mole within her old spy network putting her and her network in jeopardy.

The espionage thriller series is being executive produced by Ford and Lourdes Diaz with Baldacci, Clarkson and Marc Shmuger serving as producers, and Matt Bankston serving as co-executive producer.

Additional casting is ongoing. The project is scheduled to go on floors in early 2022. (ANI)

