Patricia Isaac opens up about working with Channing Tatum in 'Dog' and her other projects

In an interview with Anita Singh, who is an award-winning writer based out of Los Angeles, California, Patricia opened up about her upcoming projects, initiatives and her journey in the entertainment industry so far.On being asked about her experience of working in 'Dog', she said, "First, what a joy it was to work with the hysterical and incredibly kind, Channing Tatum. Gorgeous in and out. It was his first time co-directing and starring in a film, and I had a blast working with him. My character, Tara, gets to experience a little potential romance with his character, and...I'll leave it there. I hope you get to see it in theatres next year!"Patricia has appeared in a number of feature films and TV series, such as 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol' starring Tom Cruise, 'A New Year's Resolution' and 'Supergirl'. Before foraying into acting, she studied Economics and Political Studies.On switching gears, she shared, "The truth is I'd always had a love of performing in one capacity or another. Which is a little strange I suppose, given what an introverted, shy little girl I was. But I feel like acting, singing, writing, drawing...all these arts gave me an outlet to the complex storm of thoughts and emotions that were constantly inside me."Patricia took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how watching movies with her grandfather in childhood inspired her to take up acting as a career."I always loved making people laugh. I would regularly put on accents and perform solo courtroom dramas for my parents. I was also a bookworm and a night owl from a young age. I loved getting swept away into these other worlds. Whether it was from reading all night, listening to music for hours, watching all kinds of movies...I watched all the old James Bond movies with my grandfather, the John Wayne and spaghetti westerns with my dad, the soap operas with my grandma, and every romance in existence with my mom - from Roman Holiday to Fools Rush to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," she added.The actor also spoke about how her parents reacted to her switching careers, adding that "but they are happy now.""At first, it was alright, given I had some immediate success. However, it fluctuated, understandably. Honestly, it fluctuated in my own mind sometimes! My parents are loving and incredibly protective - so I know all their initial trepidation came from the best possible place. But they're happy now, and also happy that I'll always have my corporate resume in my back pocket, should I ever decide I want to shift gears. I don't see that happening anytime soon though," she said.While opening up about her journey in Hollywood, she shared the downside of the industry and how she lost a few roles to the "non-diverse alternative".Patricia said, "We're in a pretty incredible time right now. Seeing so much more diverse representation in film and TV. But that certainly hasn't always been the case. I absolutely lost my share of roles to the "non-diverse" alternative when it was down to two of us, and the list of reasons was laughable."The actor added, "But I never got down about it for too long. Part of the reason I co-founded the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) in 2010, was due to the fact that we weren't seeing South Asian talent in mainstream media - particularly in non-stereotypical roles."Patricia along with her partner Agam Darshi is trying to bridge the gap between Asian and non-Asian actors."My partner, Agam Darshi, and I were determined to do our part in showcasing the droves of South Asian talent that exist beyond Bollywood. Today, the festival is into its 11th year and, although we both stepped down, there are some amazing people building it in accordance with the time we're in now. There's still work to do, but I know we have so much to look forward to," she said.The actor also spoke about her initiative 'License to Rise', which is an online platform where women come to release their stories and give themselves the permission to rise above any and every violation they have experienced in the past."I'm now developing a slate of projects I care about, only acting in projects that light me up, building out LicenseToRise.com in a more inclusive meaningful way, all while prioritizing my health - mental and physical - and my vital relationships," she said.'License to Rise' is incredibly close to her heart."For your readers that aren't yet familiar with the platform, I'm very happy to share a little backstory. As many of those close to me know, I have always had a fire for girls/women stuck in the shame and guilt they feel around their stories of abuse, assault and all the alleged "grey areas" in between. Just about every woman we know has experienced assault or harassment in one way or another, but few of them have ever felt safe to share their stories with anyone. We're in an amazing time right now, where so many are coming forward with their stories," Patricia shared while speaking about her initiative.But according to Patricia, "this option is just not the case for many others. I know this is especially true for women in the South Asian community.""Many don't want to tell the world what happened to them, so to not have those who love them reel from pain and devastation. Grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, children. Others have been conditioned to blame themselves and it has consumed their self-worth, so they haven't felt deserving of being "released" of this burden. And for others, out of fear of their own communities ostracizing them, blaming them, shaming them, and for some, fear of far more violent repercussions," she added.Patricia said that all this "deeply inspired" her to create 'License To Rise'."By anonymously sharing their stories, seeing the stories of others like themselves, consuming life-giving content, and engaging in community, "License To Rise" exists for us all. The intent is to spread the word like wildfire and reach as many women as possible. Release the story. Feel the light. Break the shame. Burn the guilt. Live Healed, Strong, Joyful and Free," she concluded. (ANI)