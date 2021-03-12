Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) The popular American show "Grey's Anatomy" put out their latest teaser, which shows the return of Derek Shepherd, essayed by Patrick Dempsey.

This came right after another popular character Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, died on the show.

The teaser features Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek reuniting on a beach. Meredith is currently unconscious on the show, after being infected with Covid.