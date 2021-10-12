Paul Bettany to star in 'Harvest Moon' for Miramax

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Hollywood star Paul Bettany is all set to star in the Miramax dramedy titled 'Harvest Moon', from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown.



According to Deadline, Mark Waters will direct, with Miramax producing the project. Bettany will star alongside Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk.

Speaking about the new project, Bettany said, "I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Bill Block and Miramax again to make Harvest Moon. The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious. Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during the lockdown and now we're off to shoot with an incredible creative team led by Mark Waters. It's all a bit of a dream. I'm very excited."

The plot of the film revolves around a young boy who sees an opportunity to reunite his separated parents while the pandemic shuts down the world. Bettany, Brown and Waters will also produce the movie along with Bill Block and Jessica Tuschinsky.

"This heartwarming film reimagines complicated, but comical family relations under the unique challenges presented by the pandemic. We're thrilled to be working again within the Miramax family having Paul, who brought his magic to Uncle Frank, and Mark, whose latest film He's All That, a modern-day twist on the '90s classic, climbed to Netflix's number one spot in multiple countries," Block said, about the upcoming movie, as per Deadline.

Bettany is coming off his Emmy-nominated performance in Marvel's 'WandaVision' reprising his role of Vision that he made famous in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also recently starred in the Amazon dramedy 'Uncle Frank'.

Ejogo was most recently seen in Showtime's 'Your Honor' opposite Bryan Cranston, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Elwes has a number of films on the horizon starting with the Netflix movie 'A Castle For Christmas', 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre' and the next film in the 'Mission: Impossible' installment. Bergen was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh's 'Let Them Talk'. (ANI)

