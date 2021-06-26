Paul McCartney chopped onions to spare his wife the tears!

"I would always volunteer because we were very close and I was often in the kitchen by her side. I would say, 'Anything you'd like me to do?' And one thing I didn't mind doing was chopping the onions -- even though it made me very emotional and I'd even cry sometimes! I quite liked chopping the onions. I liked the idea of sparing Linda the tears," he said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) The Beatles icon Paul McCartney has talked about how he and his late first wife Linda would cook together, and shared why he would always chop the onions.

McCartney said he was not a bad cook.

"Generally speaking, I wasn't a bad cook. But she was so much better that I only did the occasional meal. I did a good breakfast -- I would use a lot of fruit, peel the mango and cut it all up, slice the melon and deseed it, and make it all nice on the plate. But she was definitely the main cook -- Cook of the House," he shared.

The rocker and Linda became vegetarians in 1975 and she went on to launch the Linda McCartney Foods range, which specialises in vegetarian and vegan items and is still popular.

He said: "It was a joint decision, definitely. We were both quite happy eating meat, because she was a great cook, and we didn't really think about it until we were on the farm one day eating a lamb dinner and both realised that the lambs outside were what we were eating. We didn't like that. We said, 'Shall we try going vegetarian?' And actually, it was a very exciting point in our lives, trying to think of what we would have to fill the hole in the middle of the plate.

"Now of course, it's really not difficult at all. You just go down the shops and most places will have great veggie options. It was a joint decision and we never looked back. It was a great thing to do, and it turned out we became part of a vegetarian revolution," he concluded.

