Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono honour John Lennon on 81st birth anniversary

McCartney took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Lennon and him playing the guitar in the style of a violin. "Happy Birthday thoughts for John - Paul," he captioned the photo.Ono shared a throwback photo of Lennon and his son Sean, as the father and son shared a birthday. "Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you! yoko," she wrote on her Twitter handle.Sean also celebrated his birthday on Saturday with a grid of photos on his Instagram page. The nine shots combined to create one big image of Sean wearing a paper birthday crown with the number '6' written on it several times.Last year marked the 40th anniversary of John's death. The musician was shot and killed on December 8, 1980, while entering his Manhattan apartment building.To honour his friend, McCartney penned an emotional note, which the Grammy winner posted on Twitter alongside a different black-and-white image of himself and John."A sad, sad day, but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love, Paul," McCartney captioned the post.Ringo Starr had also marked the milestone on Twitter with a smiling shot of him and John sitting on the bumper of a car. (ANI)