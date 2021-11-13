Paul Walker's daughter Meadow reveals she had a tumour

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a photo of herself in a medical center two years ago.Sharing the picture, she wrote, "2 years ago today. I've come a very long way. Bye-bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."In the snap, the recently married model could be seen giving a thumbs-up as she wears a medical hair cover and has fiducials -- stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon -- affixed to her forehead.Fans and fellow celebrity followers showered the post with heartfelt comments, within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns also commented "Beyond blessed. LOVED," to which Meadow replied, "love you."Meadow lost her dad - Paul Walker in a car accident on November 30, 2013. She has recently tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October.Paul Walkers' 'Fast and Furious' co-stars including Jordana Brewster also attended the intimate wedding. Actor Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle, the role that is played by a father of the daughter. (ANI)