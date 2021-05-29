Pavan Ravindra plays a man who doesn't believe in marriage in 'Vaidehi Parinayam'

Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) Actor Pavan Ravindra plays a man who does not believe in the institution of marriage in the new romantic Telugu show "Vaidehi Parinayam", and he is keen to see how the audience reacts to his character.

"My character, Devansh doesn't believe in the institution of marriage because of his brother's failed relationship. The idea of Devansh taking the road of attempting to find happiness despite his apprehensions and accepting the brewing emotions of falling in love with a girl is what appealed to me the most. I am eager to give the role my best shot and hope the audience accepts me as Devansh and shower me with their love and blessings," said Pawan.