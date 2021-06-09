Pawan – Harish movie: Makers about the title

Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are collaborating for the second time. The film’s launch has been postponed due to the pandemic situation. However, fans have been coming up with various titles and circulating fan-made posters.

Responding to these titles, the makers have urged the fans not to believe in them.

“And please do not speculate about the title. You will absolutely love the actual one! Am more excited than you,” Harish Shankar tweeted. Mythri Movie Makers which is producing it also mentioned that they would have announced the title by now had the pandemic situation escalated.

The makers said they would announce the title later. Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s combination has a special craze among the fans as their previous film, Gabbar Singh, was a sensational blockbuster.

Pawan Kalyan needs to complete the shoot of the Telugu remake of ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’ before taking up Harish Shankar’s film. The star is also working for ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu.

