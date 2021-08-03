Pawan Kalyan – Rana movie confirmed for Jan 12th

Producers are on the spree of announcing release dates. The latest film that has confirmed its release date during the Sankranthi festival is Pawan Kalyan and Rana’s multi-starrer. The film will hit the screens on 12th January 2022.

The drama is the official remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyapanum Koshiyam. Directed by Saagar Chandra, the untitled film’s shooting is in progress. The makers today announced the release date. “Gear up for the biggest battle of self-esteem. #ProductionNO12 in theaters 12 Jan 2022,” the production house posted on social media. Sithara Entertainments is producing it.