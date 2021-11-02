Pawan Kalyan all set to resume shooting for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Pawan Kalyan's highly-anticipated period action drama, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' which is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is readying for an upcoming shooting schedule. The makers had wrapped more than half of the talkie part, but then the second wave of the pandemic made it impossible for them to complete the schedule.

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan is currently struggling as he juggles between his political tours and shooting for his upcoming movies.

Sources suggest that the makers of this Krish directorial are going to resume the shooting formalities starting Tuesday. Though there is no information regarding Pawan Kalyan's dates to shoot for this movie, it is assumed that the 'Bheemla Nayak' actor would join the sets post Diwali.

Pawan will be shooting for a high-octane fight sequence. Also, Bollywood stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez are supposed to join the sets of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', to shoot for important sequences.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is to play the female lead in this movie. Pawan Kalyan is to appear as a warrior for the first time, in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.

M.M. Keeravani is roped in for the composition of the music for the epic drama. Telugu's popular producer A.M. Rathnam is presenting the movie and A. Dayakara Rao is producing it. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas worldwide on April 29, 2022.

--IANS

