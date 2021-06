It has now been confirmed that the shoot of Pawan Kalyan and Rana starrer mega movie will begin from the second week of July. The film had already completed a major portion of the shoot before the lockdown was imposed.

Three months later, the makers are commencing the shoot again. Pawan Kalyan and Rana will begin working on the film from the second week of July. Sagar Chandra directs the untitled film, which is based on the Malayalam hit ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’.