Pawan Kalyan keeps mum on speculations

That Pawan Kalyan would be inducted into the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new shuffle is the speculation that went overdrive in media. But Pawan Kalyan has not responded to these reports.

He is not at all bothered about them. Or it seems so.

Pawan Kalyan has been maintaining a low profile for the past couple of months. He is not active on social media either. Nor he be seen in a public space. Similarly, he is not at all responding to any political rumors or speculations.