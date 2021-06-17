Pawan Kalyan keeps mum on speculations

That Pawan Kalyan would be inducted into the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new shuffle is the speculation that went overdrive in media. But Pawan Kalyan has not responded to these reports.
He is not at all bothered about them. Or it seems so.
Pawan Kalyan has been maintaining a low profile for the past couple of months. He is not active on social media either. Nor he be seen in a public space. Similarly, he is not at all responding to any political rumors or speculations.
There seems to be a strategy on his stoic silence regarding recent political developments. He has two films on the sets that have completed a portion before the lockdown was imposed.
Pawan Kalyan may begin shooting for #PSPK27, a multi-starrer movie with Rana Daggubati, in the direction of Sagar Chandra in August. The makers are planning to resume the shoot as early as possible. He will also need to resume Krish’s “Hari Hara Veeramallu’.
