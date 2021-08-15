Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's next titled 'Bheemla Nayak', first glimpse out

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming film's final title has been announced as 'Bheemla Nayak'. The makers also released a glimpse of the film on Sunday.

In the teaser, Pawan a.k.a. Bheemla is seen on a mass rampage as he challenges Danny a.k.a. Daniel Shankar played by Rana Daggubati.