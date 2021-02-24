Pawan Kalyan resumes Krish film’s shoot

After a long gap, Pawan Kalyan has joined the shoot of director Krish’s period drama. Having completed his work for ‘Vakeel Saab’, which is set for April 9 release, Pawan Kalyan is now simultaneously shooting for two films. One is a multi-starrer movie with Rana being directed by Sagar Chandra. The second is Krish’s period film.

Shoots of these two movies go on simultaneously for another couple of months. Then Pawan Kalyan will solely focus on Krish’s movie. He plays a Robin Hood kind of character in this period movie that is set in the Moghul era. Huge period sets have been erected in Hyderabad.

Nidhi Agerwal has been paired up with Pawan Kalyan in this film. Veteran producer AM Ratnam is bankrolling it.

