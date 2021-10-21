Pawan Kalyan to restart shooting for epic drama 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming epic drama under Krish's direction is titled 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. Niddhi Aggerwal is his female lead, and Pawan plays a warrior in this most-awaited upcoming movie. The last schedule of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' was halted up abruptly, as the 'Vakeel Saab' actor had tested positive for Covid-19.

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who recently made a re-entry into the movies after a long gap, had given a hit with 'Vakeel Saab'. With a couple of upcoming movie ventures in the pipeline, he has an interesting slate lined up.

Later, the actor had to arrange shooting for another movie 'Bheemla Nayak', which is slated for release in the coming months. Pawan Kalyan is to now restart shooting for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' soon. With only half of the talkie part completed, the makers have arranged for a fresh schedule.

Pawan Kalyan is to join the sets of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' from October 25. It is reported that Pawan will be seen in a high-octane fight sequence, which is touted to be one of the most important sequences for the movie. Another important update is that Bollywood stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez are to appear in important roles in the movie as well.

Noted producer A.M. Rathnam, who bankrolled Pawan's 'Khushi' in the past, is presenting the movie, under A. Dayakara Rao's production.

The epic drama is slated for release on April 29, 2022, as of now. It is reported that the makers are eyeing to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible, so as to release it on the announced date.

