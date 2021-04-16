Pawan Kalyan to team up with Trivikram again?

After the release of ‘Agnyaathavaasi’ in 2018, the biggest dud in his career, Pawan Kalyan took a long sabbatical from films to focus on politics and his Jana Sena party. Had his party performed as expected in the elections, Pawan Kalyan would not have returned to films.

Realizing that he needs to do films to maintain his popularity among the people, Pawan Kalyan made a comeback with ‘Vakeel Saab’. Besides ‘Vakeel Saab’, Pawan Kalyan had announced four more films to make up the lost time. If not for COVID-19, he would have released two films by now.

At the present, ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’ in the direction of Krish and the Ayyapanum Koshiyum Telugu remake in the direction of Sagar Chandra are on the sets. ‘Veeramallu’ will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022 festival. The release plans of the ‘AK’ remake are yet to be known.

Pawan Kalyan will also start shooting for director Harish Shankar’s new movie later this year.

Here comes an interesting update. Director Trivikram is planning to direct Pawan Kalyan next year after he wraps the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film. If everything goes right, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s film will be announced next year.



