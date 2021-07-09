Pawan Kalyan’s movies go for a reschedule!

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, all films have suffered immense losses. The delay in production is also affecting the release plans. Pawan Kalyan’s films are also getting rescheduled.

According to the trade pundits, Pawan Kalyan has pushed two of his movies to the next year. He made a comeback in Tollywood this year with the release of ‘Vakeel Saab’. Currently, he is acting in the multi-starrer with Rana, being directed by Saagar Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi. Also, he has an epic period drama titled ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’ on the sets.