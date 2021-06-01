Pawan Kalyan’s son getting trained in music!

Pawan Kalyan’s son Akhira Nandan is studying plus two (12th standard) in Hyderabad. Fans of Pawan Kalyan are expecting that he would soon make a debut as an actor. But his interests seem to be in music, not in acting.

The latest viral picture depicts Akhira in his shorts posing with his music teacher. Pawan Kalyan is also spotted in the pic.

Looks like Akhira Nandan wants to be a singer.

Akhira Nandan is the first child of Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai. Although Pawan and Renu had separated, she made sure that her kids receive their father’s love as well. They regularly spend at their father’s house.

