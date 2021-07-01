Pawan to own a luxury SUV worth 4 crores?

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, and Ranbir Kapoor are some of the Indian movie celebrities who own luxury Range Rover SUVs worth crores.

Pawan Kalyan is the latest actor to join the list. If media reports are to be believed, Range Rover’s Autobiography model car will make it to Pawan Kalyan’s home soon. The actor reportedly booked the SUV worth Rs 4 crore.