Pawon gets nostalgic as Telugu show 'Nagabhairavi' ends

Pawon, who is also the co-producer of the show, played the character of Nagarajuna in the show.

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Telugu fiction fantasy show 'Nagabhairavi', which had a successful year-long run, will be airing its last episode soon. The show's lead actor Pawon says that it has given him experiences to cherish for life.

Sharing his experience of being part of the show, he tells IANS: "Being one of the producers of this larger-scale project was a huge privilege. It was a first in my journey where I encountered a lot of new situations across various degrees, making this a unique and the best experience I have had."

Pawon and actress Yashmi Gowda play the lead in the show, which will air its last episode on August 21.

Pawon's co-producer Kalki has also been part or the show and the two invested a lot of time and effort to make this an experience to remember.

"The unparalleled production experience with Nagabhairavi equipped me with any upcoming similar projects, especially ones associated with VFX. It has been inspiring to witness the entire team give their 100 per cent every day, as Kalki and I had endless, in-depth brainstorming sessions ourselves," he says.

'Nagabhairavi' airs on Zee Telugu.

--IANS

ym/kr