'Pawri girl' Dananeerr Mobeen continues trending post Yashraj Mukhate's mash-up

In the video, Dananeerr is seen somewhere in the hills, and saying with a deliberately put-on accent: "Ye humari car, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho ri hai."

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate made a mash-up of her video that has gone viral over the last few days.

Yashraj made a mash-up of Dananeerr's video and captioned it: "Aaj se main party nahin karoonga, sirf pawri karoonga, kyunki party karne mein woh mazaa nahin jo pawri karne mein hai."

He added: "And a big shoutout to the pawri girl Dananeerr."

Dananeerr took to Instagram and made a spoof of Yashraj's mash-up, and captioned it: " Pawri tou abb shuru hougee! Can you guess what's coming soon? Working on something exciting for you and your friends to enjoy on your next 'pawri'. Big shoutout to @yashrajmukhate for this banger!!!"

Following this she has been posting videos with similar expressions, for brand endorsement as well as to entertain fans.

She also posted a video on Valentine's Day where she said in the video: "Ye main hun, meri valentines bhi main aur ye flowers maine khud to gift kiye hai. To all my beautiful and single people out there, love yourself before you love anyone else. Happy Valentine's Day."

Yashraj Mukhate, the Aurangabad-origin composer who first shot to fame with his mash-up composition "Rasode mein kaun tha" mashup went viral. He went on to make more such musical parodies ever since.

