Payal Dev realises childhood dream of singing in Salman film with 'Dil de diya'

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Singer Payal Dev's new song "Dil de diya", from the film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" released on Friday. She says she always wanted to sing for superstar Salman.

"When I got to know this song is for Radhe, I was over the moon to be part of such a brilliant album. I have said this many times that I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and (I am) anytime ready to work for him. I'm blessed that my childhood dream of singing for Salman Khan comes true. Post recording the song, Salman Khan heard the song and really liked my voice and versatility as earlier he had heard me sing a different zone song," she says.