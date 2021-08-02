Payal Dev reveals why latest single 'Dil lauta do' is close to her heart

Sharing her experience of collaborating once again with Jubin Nautiyal, Payal told IANS: "It's always a pleasure to work with him. My first song as a music composer was in Jubin's voice with 'Dil jaaniye' then 'Tum hi aana' then 'Fir chala', and 'Dil chahte ho'. Jubin is an amazing singer and an understanding person too. He understands the music composer's vision and that makes the song best!"

Throwing light on what the song talks about, Payal added: "This one is a complete sad romantic track, truly soulful for the people who love listening to melodies. 'Dil lauta do' is very close to my heart because when I heard the entire track after creation, it made me emotional. I hope it will connect with people and reach the audience's heart directly. In the video too, you will find lots of drama and the storyline is so amazing!"

The video of 'Dil lauta do' talks about heartbreak. Has Payal ever suffered a heartbreak in real life?

"There are certain times in life or some circumstances. Last year I lost my father and I am still not emotionally well as it's a big thing. That is the only situation when I feel my heart was broken," she replied.

Talking about how her single is also perfect for the ongoing monsoon season, the singer-composer said: "We can relate this song with rain even if the original video has a different vibe. But if we would have shot this video in rain, then too the song would have been able to connect. I think it completely depends on the director how he visualises the song but of course we can relate this song with monsoon as well."

--IANS

abh/kr