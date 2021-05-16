Payal Ghosh learns Urdu for 'Red' by director Ashok Tyagi

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh is perfecting her Urdu for her upcoming film Red and it is the director Ashok Tyagi, who is helping her.

"Urdu is something that's very fascinating. I had a little knowledge about it but did not know of the dialect. My director Ashok Tyagi sir has a very good hand on it and he patiently sat with me to teach me Urdu. It's a good learning curve so far," Payal said.