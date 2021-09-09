Payal Ghosh makes eco-friendly Ganesha at home

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Keeping the environment and pandemic in mind, actress Payal Ghosh is making her first eco-friendly 'Ganesha' idol on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about making the 'Ganesha', Payal said, "I love the festival. I can let my hair down completely. I am creating my own 'Bappa'. It's extremely personal and I can't put it into words. We have to keep sustainability at the top of our priorities. We can't be releasing pollutants in the atmosphere by any means. I would plant 'Bappa' at Visarjan and have him by my side forever. I watched a couple of tutorials online and have been creating it. It's also a new art for me. I am really looking forward to this 'Ganpati'."