Payal Ghosh: Sidharth's life had just started changing

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress and politician Payal Ghosh is shocked after hearing about the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. She says it is unbelievable that a health conscious person like him would suffer a heart attack.

Payal was speaking at the red carpet of an event on Thursday.

She said: "I got to know when I was coming here. I am unable to talk about it. It feels like my body is paralysed. I wasn't able to believe that something like this can happen. He was just 40 and such a health freak. It just makes you feel that you can't fight destiny. If it's written there, then no matter what you do, you can't fight it."