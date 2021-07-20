Payal Ghosh to play an escort in 'Red'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Payal Ghosh plays an escort in the upcoming film "Red". The actress says she referred to Tabus character in "Chandni Bar" and Julia Roberts role in "Pretty Woman" while preparing for the project.

"I can't reveal much but the preparation was extensive for the project. I referred to characters such as the one Tabu from ‘Chandni Bar' or Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty woman'. Have to find the right balance and the feedback has been great," Payal said.