Payal Ghosh to romance Krushna Abhishek in 'Red'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh romances comedian Krushna Abhishek in the upcoming film "Red". She feels being good friends with her co-actor should help while portraying love on screen.

"Krushna and I are great friends. As co-actors it helps a great deal when you have that level of comfort. We will be romancing each other in the movie 'Red'. It's been a great learning from the entire crew and especially my director," Payal said.