Payal Ghosh trained by Amer Kamra for her sports film

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh is set to play a sportswoman in an upcoming Bollywood film. Renowned trainer Amer Kamra is training her for the role.

Payal Ghosh has Bollywood films like 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', 'Freedom' and few Tamil films to her credit.

Sharing her experience of being guided by athlete Amer, she said: "Amer is no doubt helping me best to perform stunts. While I'm learning for my movie but this is going to be a lifetime experience."