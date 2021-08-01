PC's wavy hair look gets rave reactions

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film 'Citadel'. She took to Instagram to share her stunning selfie in which she can be seen flaunting a gorgeous wavy hairstyle and white dress along with nude make-up.

The 39-year-old actor used the hashtag 'Citadel' and 'selfiemode' so that her fans could know that she is busy with the project.