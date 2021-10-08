'Peaky Blinders' film to go on floors in 2023

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): The hit BBC and HBO Max show 'Peaky Blinders' will conclude after the feature film that will follow its sixth and final season. The film is set to go on floors in 2023.



As per Variety, the news was confirmed by the show creator Steven Knight on Thursday at BFI London Film Festival.

Speaking at a BFI London Film Festival panel on writing across genres, Knight said that season six is shot and "almost completely edited" and is currently slated for a spring 2022 bow. Knight also revealed that the much-anticipated film will go into production in 2023.

"And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham, and that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for 'Peaky Blinders' as we know it," Knight said at the panel.

According to Variety, the British writer said that there could be "shows related" to the 'Peaky Blinders' world, preferring "not to use the term spin-offs", which he is not fond of.

He said he would rather "pass on the baton" if there be spin-offs, rather than supervising them.

Knight also revealed at the panel that the upcoming film and TV studio and academy in Birmingham he is backing, with the involvement of the BFI, the BBC Academy, Birmingham City University, and the Birmingham Film Academy, would feature an initiative called 'Second Unit' where students would get practical experience on productions.

"For too long productions have taken very enthusiastic, very talented young people, and paid them nothing and had them making coffee and running around and doing nothing. It's a real shame," Variety quoted Knight saying.

The British writer told that the academy and the studio would create an environment that stimulates the conditions students would actually be working in their chosen fields. (ANI)

