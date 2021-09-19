Pearl Jam's first live show in three years at See. Hear. Now. fest

The group debuted six songs from its 2020 album 'Gigaton' and welcomed new touring member Josh Klinghoffer into the fold.

New York, Sep 19 (IANS) Pearl Jam's first live show in more than three years was an eventful one on Saturday at the Sea.Hear.Now festival beachside in Asbury Park, N.J, reports Variety.com.

"We're happy we could make it and I think we're all gonna make it together," said frontman Eddie Vedder to a 30,000-strong Sea.Hear.Now Festival crowd.

Pearl Jam opened the 20-song set with three new songs in a row, 'Dance of the Clairvoyants', 'Quick Escape', and 'Seven O'Clock'.

Klinghoffer's presence was quickly felt here, as he contributed guitar and backing vocals throughout. The best of the rest was 'Never Destination', a spritely rocker that served as a great segue into the classic 'Even Flow'. Drummer Matt Cameron's 'Take the Long Way' and the surging, Vedder-penned 'Superblood Wolfmoon' were also played for the first time, reported Variety.com.

Sea.Hear.Now producer and noted rock photographer Danny Clinch guested with the band on harmonica during 'Red Mosquito'. Clinch has worked closely with Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen over the years and has long been a champion of Asbury Park's music and culture. His local gallery, Transparent Clinch, hosted a festival pop-up featuring stripped-down performances and original artwork from festival acts.

Pearl Jam performed 'Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town', 'Given to Fly', 'State of Love and Trust', 'Better Man' and 'Porch' summoning vintage rock 'n' roll energy.

To close the show, Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye joined Pearl Jam for Neil Young's 'Rockin' in the Free World'.

"We're so glad you made it," Vedder told the 30,000-strong audience, most of whom had purchased tickets to see the festival as originally planned to take place a year ago.

The American band Pearl Jam consists of Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron.

One of the key bands in the grunge movement of the early 1990s, Pearl Jam's members often shunned popular music industry practices such as making music videos or participating in interviews.

Pearl Jam outsold many of their contemporaries from the early 1990s, and are considered one of the most influential bands of the decade, being dubbed as the most popular American rock & roll band of the '90s.

