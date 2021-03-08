Pearl V. Puri: Used to stand outside coaching class to nab eveteasers

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Television actor Pearl V. Puri revealed an interesting side of his persona on Monday, on the occasion of International Women's Day. The actor claimed he used to stand outside his coaching class for hours with friends just to nab eveteasers red-handed!

"As a kid, my friends and I used to stand outside our coaching classes to see if any guy is teasing a girl. We used to stand there for three to four hours, just to make sure if any guy teases a girl, we teach him a lesson," said Pearl.