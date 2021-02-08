'Pebbles' wins the prestigious Tiger Award at IFFR!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN's distribution venture Koozhangal (Pebbles ) won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Koozhangal is the first Tamil film to win this prestigious award.

The inhabitants of the village Arittapatti in southern India depend entirely on agriculture, which has suffered terribly due to a long drought. The fields have become deserts and the skinny livestock eat the last leaves. The women catch and roast rats or wait for hours until it is their turn to pull muddy water from the well. The men hang around, play cards and sleep.

One of the latter is Ganapathy, a chain-smoking drunk with a permanent frown. His wife has fled the home and his domestic violence, but he is determined to fetch her back from her village. He forces his young son to join him. At his in-laws, Ganapathy causes a terrible scene and in revenge, his son tears up the money for the return bus journey. This is the start of a 13 km walk on one of the hottest days of the year.

A constant sense of anger and the threat of violence raise the temperature even more in the desolate landscape, filmed as beautiful, yet forbidding. The father-son relationship is deeply disturbed, yet they are inexorably drawn together. It seems next to impossible that the still-innocent boy will go down the same path his father did. Their pointless journey illustrates the disruptive influence of grinding poverty.

Directed by debutant Vinod Raj, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Both Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara appreciated the entire team on this memorable moment.