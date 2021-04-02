Pen India acquires all-in-one rights of RRR

Two days ago, we posted that the deal is underway.

It’s now official that leading Bollywood production house and distribution firm Pen India has acquired the digital and satellite rights of all language versions of Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ for a record price. Pen India also owns the theatrical rights of the Hindi version.

Pen India will then sell the digital and satellite rights to individual OTT players and satellite channels. Producer Danayya and Rajamouli will now have given the entire rights (minus overseas rights, theatrical rights of South Indian languages) to Pen India.

From this deal, Danayya and Rajamouli will be making huge profits and they are also relieved with the business.

‘RRR’ is an epic drama being directed by SS Rajamouli and it stars NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in the lead roles.

