Pen Studios announces its line-up including 'Anniyan' remake, not adaptation!

Pen Studios announced its line-up today and they have also included Shankar's Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh along with SS Rajamouli's RRR, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, John Abraham's Attack, and Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
It is worth mentioning here that earlier, Pen Studios and Shankar said that they are going to adapt Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh but now, they have mentioned it as a remake.
The remake rights of any film belong to the original producer until or unless, the director gets the rights as a part of his remuneration.
With this announcement, it's very clear that Aascar Ravichandran owns the remake rights of the film.
Ravichandran has already filed a complaint against Shankar at the South Indian Chamber of Commerce.