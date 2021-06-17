Pen Studios announces its line-up including 'Anniyan' remake, not adaptation!

Pen Studios announced its line-up today and they have also included Shankar's Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh along with SS Rajamouli's RRR , Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom , John Abraham's Attack , and Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi .

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, Pen Studios and Shankar said that they are going to adapt Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh but now, they have mentioned it as a remake.

The remake rights of any film belong to the original producer until or unless, the director gets the rights as a part of his remuneration.

With this announcement, it's very clear that Aascar Ravichandran owns the remake rights of the film.

Ravichandran has already filed a complaint against Shankar at the South Indian Chamber of Commerce.