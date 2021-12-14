People abusing my mother out of hatred for me are the ones pretending to respect Goddesses: Siddharth

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth said, "Disturbing realisation. The people who have repeatedly abused my mother out of hatred for me...pretend to respect Sita Maiyya, Durga mata and Maa Santoshi. My country, my religion, my culture... All hijacked by a bunch of pitiful, woman hating cowards. Poor #Mother India."

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Siddharth, who has a huge fan base in the Tamil and Telugu speaking regions of the country, on Tuesday said that he had realised that the people who were repeatedly abusing his mother out of hatred for him were the ones who were pretending to respect Goddesses.

The actor, who is known to voice his thoughts boldly and stand by them, has often been the target of verbal attacks on social media. But that hasn't stopped him from expressing his thoughts without fear.

Earlier in the day, the actor offered comforting words to one of south India's top music directors Devi Sri Prasad, who was remembering his dad who had passed away six years ago.

Responding to a tweet put out by the music director, Siddharth said, "Love you Devi. Can't believe it's already 6 years. Wish uncle was with us today...I know how proud he must be, smiling at his amazing boy from the heavens above. Hugs, love and prayers brother."

--IANS

mani/kr