'People think there is just glamour in our lives, but we also have to sweat it out'

The 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' actor shares being guilty as charged because as an actor he too is a part of it because while there is a proper time to arrive on set, there is no fixed time as to when the shoot gets done.

"Everything in our lives revolves around shooting, especially for TV actors. After coming back from the shoot, I just go to bed. I am too tired to do anything else. I don't think I am able to give enough time to my family and friends at times," he says.

Everyone is occupied with their respective careers. People who belong to the entertainment industry often complain about shortage of time.

"Yes of course for me, it is a task to travel to and fro from work daily, but I love my job. People think there is a lot of glamour in our lives, but the reality is different. We also have to sweat it out to stay relevant, keep earning. Not only the people in the entertainment industry, but this also happened with everyone. We are so occupied with our work that we don't have much time. Most days when I reach home, my family is already asleep," he adds.

Sharing time management tips that he himself follows, the actor says: "We have to get disciplined again, prioritize work and minimize time on our phones, tabs, laptops, etc. It's high time we understand the value of living and spending time with our loved ones. Covid has made us realize a lot of things."

--IANS

ila/kr