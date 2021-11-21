Pete Davidson's fellow SNL stars react to his budding relationship with Kim Kardashian

During the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, various SNL cast members including Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang and Chris Redd weighed in on Davidson's relationship with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum while chatting with People magazine."I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," said Kenan Thompson, who called Davidson his "little brother" and added, "I'm always happy when he's happy."Bowen Yang also said, "I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out."While, Chris Redd said, "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" he said adding, "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."Kim hosted SNL for the first time last month. For one scene, she and Davidson shared an onscreen kiss while playing Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.Later that month, the duo sparked romance rumours when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were joined by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.The romance rumours reignited in early November when Davidson took the SKIMS mogul out for a private dinner in Staten Island. The next night, both were spotted separately heading into Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan.The two were also spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, this week. As per People magazine, the duo had been spending time in Palm Springs to celebrate Davidson's birthday, which was on Tuesday.An insider told People magazine that Davidson and Kim "had a great time" celebrating together."Pete is back in N.Y.C. now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He's very sweet to Kim. She's smitten," the source said.Another source also recently told People magazine that "even when they're on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch.""They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," the source said. "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."Kim split from her husband of six years, West, in February. The estranged couple share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.Davidson, for his part, most recently dated 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor. They called it quits after nearly six months of dating. (ANI)