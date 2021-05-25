'Peter Rabbit 2,' 'Nomadland' top UK box office charts

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): 'Peter Rabbit 2' from Sony family and Disney's Oscar champion 'Nomadland' topped the charts as the UK enjoyed its first full week of the box office in months.



According to Variety, the vast majority of cinemas in the UK are now open. Some 80 per cent of movie theatres across England, Scotland and Wales opened doors on May 17, with Northern Ireland due to reopen this week. However, cinemas in the Scottish city of Glasgow remain closed, as do all cinemas in the Republic of Ireland, a territory traditionally counted alongside the U.K. for box office collections.

'Peter Rabbit 2' and 'Nomadland' led the charts on the first two days of reopening, and the films held their positions for the rest of the week.

Per Variety, 'Peter Rabbit 2' collected Euro 4,605,673 (USD 6,523,073), while 'Nomadland' made Euro 874,785 in second place, according to numbers provided by Comscore.

In third place was Warner Bros.' creature face-off epic 'Godzilla vs Kong' with Euro 783,879, while Lionsgate's horror franchise addition 'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' collected Euro 779,107 in fourth place.

Rounding off the top five was Sony chiller 'The Unholy' with Euro 405,391.

Box office collections in total were Euro 8,672,924 (USD 12.2 million), meaning that 'Peter Rabbit 2' accounted for more than 50 per cent of the box office. In all, some 20 films released or re-released in the U.K. when cinemas reopened.

Variety reported that opening this weekend are a brace of concert films from Trafalgar Releasing, 'Lindemann: Live In Moscow' and 'Glastonbury Presents: Live At Worthy Farm' alongside soccer documentary 'The United Way' from Republic Film, who will also release Billie Piper's directorial debut 'Rare Beasts.'

Mubi is bringing out Sergei Loznitsa's Joseph Stalin documentary 'State Funeral' and Dogwoof is releasing Dror Moreh's now timely Middle East peace efforts film 'The Human Factor.' Vertigo Releasing bows 'My New York Year' (the Berlin 2020 opener formerly titled 'My Salinger Year'), starring Sigourney Weaver, while Magnetes Pictures is releasing Polish comedy 'Sciema Po Polsku.'

May 31 will see the beginning of school half-term holidays across much of the UK with boost in numbers for family-themed films such as 'Peter Rabbit 2' and 'Tom and Jerry'.

Opening in the middle of the holidays are manga 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' from Sony and, from Together Films, 'The 8th,' a documentary about the Irish anti-abortion movement. (ANI)

