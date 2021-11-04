Philippine capital region further eases restrictions amid dip of Covid-19 infections

The downgrading of the alert level in Metro Manila will remain until November 21, Roque said in a brief statement on Thursday, adding that starting December 1, the alert level assignments will be determined every 15th and 30th of each month.

Manila, Nov 5 (IANS) The alert level in the Philippine capital region will be eased further to 2 on a scale of 5 starting Friday as Covid-19 infections slows and vaccination rate increases, Philippine presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said.

"Escalations, on the other hand, may be done at any time in the middle of the implementation period as warranted, while de-escalations can only be done at the end of the two-week assessment period," he said.

On Thursday, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,766 Covid-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,795,642, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DOH has reported less than 2,000 daily cases for two days since Wednesday when 1,591 cases were recorded, the lowest since February 24.

--IANS

int/khz/