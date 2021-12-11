Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal make their relationship Instagram official

The 27-year-old singer shared her first social media snap with the 25-year-old actor on Instagram on Friday.In the selfie, Bridgers smiles for the camera while Mescal leans in close to the 'Motion Sickness' singer. Bridgers didn't include a caption.As per People magazine, after first being linked in 2020, Bridgers and Mescal appeared to confirm their relationship in November when they walked the red carpet together at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was presented by Gucci.At the event, which was held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Mescal rocked a black tuxedo and Bridgers donned a cream-coloured, lace blouse paired with a red tartan skirt.She joked about Mescal's dining blunder during the event and tweeted, "Paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce."The pair sparked dating rumours in 2020 after Bridgers told NME she had just started watching Mescal's popular BBC series 'Normal People' and referred to him as the "the cute boy."She pointed out that he follows her on Instagram and added, "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw."The two flirted online after Bridgers completed the series in May of that year. She tweeted, "Finished Normal People and now I'm sad and horny oh wait." Mescal responded, "I'm officially dead," to which Bridgers replied, "nooo don't die your [sic] so talented aha."NME later reported that Bridgers sent Mescal her 'Punisher' album before interviewing him on Instagram Live for his first fashion magazine cover feature. (ANI)