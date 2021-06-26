Phoebe Dynevor roped in to play lead in Sony's 'I Heart Murder'

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor has found her next big film role as she is all set to star in Sony Pictures' 'I Heart Murder'.



Looks like Phoebe has solidified her foothold in the entertainment industry after her breakout role as Daphne in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton'. The 26-year-old star has signed Sony Picture's upcoming big project 'I Heart Murder' to be helmed by ace filmmaker Matt Spicer.

Deadline reported that the story is a female-driven thriller whose screenplay is written by both Tom O'Donnell and Spicer. Oscar-winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce. The plot of the project is being kept under wraps.

On a related note, the 'Snatch' star received global recognition for her leading role in Shondaland's record-breaking 'Bridgerton' co-starring Rege Jean Page in lead. The show earned the cast including Phoebe- a SAG Award nomination for best ensemble.

'Bridgerton' is currently in production on its second season that will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess. (ANI)

