Photographer Sivan, Santosh Sivan's dad is no more

Well-known still photographer Sivan passed away following a heart attack at Thiruvananthapuram. He was 89.
Sivan is regarded as Kerala’s first press photographer. He was the still photographer for the Malayalam classic, Chemmeen. Sivan started the Sivan’s Studio at Thiruvananthapuram in 1959.
Ace cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan, filmmakers Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are his sons.
Sivan has been involved in various fields including photojournalism, cinema, literature, drama, and documentaries.
He has directed the award-winning movie Swapnam in 1972. He has also directed Abhayam, Yagam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Oru Yathra, Kilivathil and Keshu.