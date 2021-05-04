Pia Bajpiee's brother passes away, Twitteratis mourn for her loss!

Actress Pia Bajpiee who appeared in films like Ko, Poi Solla Porom, Goa, and Aegan took to her Twitter page to seek help for her brother who was critical after tested positive for COVID19.

"I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help. Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess", tweeted Pia Bajpiee.

Later, the actress confirmed that her brother is no more. "my brother is no more...", she wrote.

Though many netizens tried to help, they couldn't save her brother's life. Several actors, media fraternity, and netizens have been posting their condolence messages to Pia Bajpiee.

A few say that if an influential actress couldn't get a bed for her family members, the situation has gone out of hand in India.