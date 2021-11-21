Pictures recall horror of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In less than a week, the nation will observe the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which paralysed the nation's commercial capital for three days in 2008.

These pictures recall the horror of the attacks that claimed more than 160 lives.

They take us through the multiple locations of the attacks -- Taj Mahal Palace & Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Trident Nariman Point, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House (better known as the Jewish Chabad House) and Cama Hospital. Explosions also rocked the Mazagon docks and took place in a taxi at Vile Parle.