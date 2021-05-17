Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over First Amendment comments

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan recently penned a lengthy rebuke about Prince Harry after he appeared on a podcast and bad-mouthed the First Amendment.



As per Fox News, the Duke of Sussex has faced some backlash from American political figures after he appeared on the latest episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

While chatting about life in Los Angeles, where Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have settled since leaving the United Kingdom, the 36-year-old discussed the intense media scrutiny that resulted from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically took issue with the paparazzi.

Harry told the hosts, "I don't want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one in which I don't understand because I've only been here a short period of time. But you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said."

"I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," he concluded.

His comments seemed to incite a big reaction from Piers Morgan, who penned an op-ed to a publication in which he took down the British royal for lambasting one of America's most sacred institutions.

He wrote, "The First Amendment is one of the things I most admire about the United States, especially coming from a country like Britain where free speech for journalists like me is now heavily regulated."

He further added, "Like so much of the absurd Meghan-inspired psychobabble that spews out of Harry's mouth, none of this makes any sense, and he clearly doesn't understand what he's saying either."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously taken on media outlets that have written about them in unfavorable ways, making the concept of freedom of the press and media saturation a topic close to home.

Morgan continued by lumping Markle in with her husband, noting that he believes their past brushes with the media put them at odds with the fundamental freedom of the press that America enjoys.

He went on to note that Americans will not take too kindly to having their First Amendment questioned by someone in Harry's position. Morgan had recently left his job at 'Good Morning Britain' after ripping into Markle, over comments she and Harry made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (ANI)

