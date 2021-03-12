'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka' takes a five-year leap

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The TV show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka takes a time leap of five years on friday night's episode, and will explore a new chapter in the lives of the protagonists, Mayura and Omkar. The two were blessed with a baby girl, Tara, with whom Omkar flees right before the leap.

Riya Sharma, who plays Mayura, says Tara, who is five after the leap, will change a lot of things in the couple's lives.